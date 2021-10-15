Filling the need in the transportation field

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- on Friday, Jubilee Homes partnered with Centro for a ride services & bus driver job fair to help address the need for drivers in the region.

Jeremy Smith is the Director of Transportation for Syracuse City School District. He said there is a severe need for bus drivers. “Normally our district operates 190 bus routes, that’s what’s needed to transport all our children in the district, but we’ve had to cut down to 163 this school year due to the driver shortage.”

Smith has driven busses before and said the experience is like no other. “For me, I started as a bus driver back in 2008, i got them to school, i got them home safely, he got his education and I’ve even watched some of them grow up and graduate.” He describes as gratifying.

He says because of the shortage, some students are on the bus for more than an hour. “Normally we like to keep them at 45 minutes but we got bus routes out there, that’s an one hour and ten minutes and you know I’ve seen some that’s one hour and 20 minutes.”

Twiggy Billue helped organize the job fair, and she’s urging people to apply as soon as possible. “It’s really important to get them filled now or get the links out because the training takes anywhere from three to six weeks and sometimes even longer depending on what endorsements you get.”

