Final clue gives ‘Jeopardy! James’ first win in ‘Greatest of All Time’ tournament

LOS ANGELES (WSYR-TV) — “Jeopardy! James” Holzhauer is now tied with Ken Jennings in “The Greatest of All Time” tournament, each with one match win.

After narrowly losing to Jennings by only 200 points in Tuesday’s match, Holzhauer and Jennings stayed neck-and-neck Wednesday.

Holzhauer’s lead after the first game was catapulted into a dominating lead after the second game, as Holzhauer was the only contestant to get the second Final Jeopardy! clue correct.

Brad Rutter, Jeopardy!’s highest paid winner ever, struggled for a second night in a row.

Rutter finished the second game in negative territory, not allowing him to play the final clue.

The tournament will run up to seven nights, or until a player wins three match points.

Each stand-alone, hour-long broadcast contains two games of Jeopardy! The player that has the most money of those two games wins the night and wins one match point.

Ken Jennings became a household name in 2004 during his 74-game win streak.

Brad Rudder is lesser known because his wins were limited to five games under Jeopardy!’s old rules, but he has won more money than anyone else in the history of American game shows throughout his Jeopardy! tournament return appearances.

James Holzhauer is the most recent household name, putting Jennings’ Jeopardy! winning streak in jeopardy for the first time. His big bets and quick winnings earned him 32 wins, and the most amount of money won in a single game.

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” continues Thursday at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 9. If more games are needed, the championship continues next Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

