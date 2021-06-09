Final New York State deer management plan released

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A final deer management plan is now available to the public.

On Wednesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos released the State’s final Deer Management Plan. This is following public input, expert review and scientific data.

“This second-edition deer plan marks a major step forward in DEC’s effort to manage deer responsibly to protect the environment and public safety,” stated Commissioner Seggos. “The plan aligns public values for deer with ecological data to advance management decisions that benefit deer, deer habitats, and New Yorkers.”

According to the DEC, the finalized plan outlines strategies to manage deer populations across a range of abundance levels and diverse deer-related impacts.

The plan also enhances DEC programs that provide relief to landowners and the public experiencing deer damage and conflicts, aims to protect deer from the Chronic Wasting Disease and enhances the state’s deer hunting traditions.

As highlighted by the department, major elements of the new plan include:

Establish a desired deer population trajectory for 23 regions of the state

Monitor deer populations for disease and reduce disease risks

Provide additional hunting opportunities and increase antlerless harvest

Promote hunter choice for buck harvest

Encourage deer hunters to use non-lead ammunition

Assist communities to prevent and respond to local deer overabundance

Work with landowners and managers to monitor deer browse impacts on forests

Understand and address public values and interests regarding deer and deer management decisions.

Additionally, on June 9, the DEC issued proposed regulations that are available for public comment through early August. These new regulations propose rule changes that will improve deer management, simplify big game hunting, expand hunting opportunity and increase hunter safety.

In the proposal the DEC stated it is proposing to:

Strategically increase antlerless harvest where necessary by establishing a 9-day season for antlerless deer beginning the 2nd Saturday in September with firearms in Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, 8N, 9A, and 9F, and with bows in WMUS 1C, 3S, 4J, and 8C;

Reinstate either-sex deer harvest opportunity during the early muzzleloader season in WMUs 6A, 6F, and 6J;

Extend the legal hunting hours for deer and bear to begin 30 minutes before meteorological sunrise and end 30 minutes after meteorological sunset, consistent with legal hunting hours in most other states; and

Increase hunter safety by requiring all hunters pursuing deer or bear with a firearm, or anyone accompanying them, to wear a solid or patterned fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink hat or vest or jacket.

This proposal will be available for public comment through August 8, 2021.

DEC released its draft deer management plan for public review in the late fall of 2020. The final plan released today includes revisions and clarifications based on the DEC’s review of more than 2,000 comments submitted by individuals, organizations, and elected officials.

The full Deer Management Plan can be read on the DEC website.