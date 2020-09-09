Final phases taking place for Carrier Dome roof project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The project to replace the Carrier Dome roof and make many more improvements to the famed arena is scheduled to be done a week from Friday.

The man leading the project told NewsChannel 9 that his focus is being done in nine days, but it is going to be a challenge.

“The last couple, three weeks of every project are the most critical part of the project,” said Pete Sala, managing director at the Carrier Dome.

The entire, steel, hard roof is done. Sala said they have even raised the gigantic center hung scoreboard and are installing the last of the video boards.

Most of the lighting and speakers are up, but there’s a key piece of the project where that blue fabric is now that needs the translucent portion of the roof in place by Sept. 18.

We’re actually dismantling a lot of the weather protection we put on the ribbon board that goes around the third level because we’re starting to dry the building in, all the seats are back in already, that’s all ready to go but I still have a big hole in the center of the roof and these panels still need to be finished Pete Sala — Managing Director at Carrier Dome

Fans aren’t allowed in for games and won’t be until the state changes its rules on large gatherings, but Sala said there’s a very good reason why this building needs to be done. And it’s not just for student athletes.

I’m being asked on a daily bases by all my colleagues at the university to open up The Dome for students to come in and take online classes, have a place to go, have a place to spread out. We’re being asked to hold some classes in here once The Dome opens up, so we need this facility for our students now. Pete Sala — Managing Director at Carrier Dome

The new and improved Carrier Dome is still scheduled to host its first event, SU against Georgia Tech in football, on Saturday, Sept. 26 with no fans.

