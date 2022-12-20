SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army’s elves have been at work, preparing for Wednesday’s annual Christmas Bureau Distribution, a chance for families in need to make sure there are toys under the Christmas tree and a holiday meal on the table this year.

For days, volunteers have been working around the clock.

“It has been a really busy four days,” says Linda Lopez, executive director for community services at the Salvation Army in Syracuse.

Stocking each table at the Oncenter with toys for kids of all ages and all interests. Each toy was collected and donated by Central New York.

“The toys are all organized by category so that families can kind of quickly go to the area. If you know your child wants a doll or you know your child wants a Lego kit you can go and find that quickly,” says Lopez.

Income-eligible families who registered in advance will be matched with a personal shopper, who also helps them pick out stuffed animals and books. families will also receive two boxes of food this year.

“They’ll get a food box with dry goods and milk and those things and then the Food Bank and Russo Produce have done an additional food box of fresh fruit and vegetables,” says Lopez.

Happy hearts and full bellies this holiday season.

Income-eligible families were required to register in order to take part in distribution day. Doors open at 9 am on Wednesday with distribution continuing until 6 pm.