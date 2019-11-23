Final slots for Liverpool Turkey Trot filling up, proceeds benefit Central New York groups

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – With only a few spots remaining the Liverpool Turkey Trot is trying to help Central New York get ahead of the calorie curve this Thanksgiving.

The 5K and 5-mile race will kick off from Onondaga Lake Park at 9:00 a.m. November 28 with 1,400 runners.

Proceeds from the event benefit 8 Central New York groups including Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue. In 2018, the race raised over $20,000.

The money directly benefits dogs like Milly, a 16-week-old bully breed mix who was found as a stray in Syracuse. Milly will soon be up for adoption for those interested.

On Saturday NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford sat down with Turkey Trot race director Scott Henry and Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue founder Dan Wise to discuss how people can sign up.

“Only 90 spots remain so your best bet is to register online before the end of the weekend,” said Henry. The race is capped at 1,400 runners.

Henry added this year’s course is different than past years giving past runners a new experience. An indoor staging area will also be available at the Barking Gull Restaurant.

Pricing for the 5K and 5-mile race vary by age. Those looking to register can do so on the Liverpool Turkey Trot website.

For more adoption information about Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue click here or check them out on Facebook.