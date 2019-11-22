Final touches being put on Clinton Square Christmas tree

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Final touches are being added to the Christmas Tree in Clinton Square.

Crews began putting the greenery up on the 42-foot artificial tree earlier this month. It is being decorated with more than 10,000 LED lights and 1,200 ornaments on 400 branch panels.

The Home for the Holidays tree lighting ceremony takes place on November 29th at 6 p.m. That evening will be full of events in downtown Syracuse, including a tour of the mayor’s office and photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

