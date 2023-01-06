SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You know the holiday season is wrapping up with the final week of Light on the Lake.
From Monday January 9 through Friday January 13 not only will visitors be treated to the fantastic lights, but they will be able to help out several area non-profit charities.
Vehicle passes for the final week will be offered at a discount of five dollars.
Here is the list of charities benefitting:
- Monday January 9 – Second Chance Canine Adoption Center
- Tuesday January 10 – Alzheimer’s Association
- Wednesday January 11 – Central Square Essentials for Success, Inc.
- Thursday January 12 – Families First
- Friday January 13 – SageUpstate
Lights on the Lake is located at Onondaga Lake Park, Route 370/Onondaga Lake Parkway in Liverpool.