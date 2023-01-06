SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You know the holiday season is wrapping up with the final week of Light on the Lake.

From Monday January 9 through Friday January 13 not only will visitors be treated to the fantastic lights, but they will be able to help out several area non-profit charities.

Vehicle passes for the final week will be offered at a discount of five dollars.

Here is the list of charities benefitting:

Monday January 9 – Second Chance Canine Adoption Center

Tuesday January 10 – Alzheimer’s Association

Wednesday January 11 – Central Square Essentials for Success, Inc.

Thursday January 12 – Families First

Friday January 13 – SageUpstate

Lights on the Lake is located at Onondaga Lake Park, Route 370/Onondaga Lake Parkway in Liverpool.