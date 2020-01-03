Final weekend of Lights on the Lake

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the holiday season wraps up, so does Lights on the Lake.

This weekend is your final chance to go to the drive-through light show. You can head over to Onondaga Lake Park in Liverpool between 5 and 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The cost is $20 per car.

