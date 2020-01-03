LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the holiday season wraps up, so does Lights on the Lake.
This weekend is your final chance to go to the drive-through light show. You can head over to Onondaga Lake Park in Liverpool between 5 and 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The cost is $20 per car.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Chase for the Championship | January 2
- UNC basketball loses Anthony Harris to ACL injury
- Final weekend of Lights on the Lake
- Picture of the Day: 1/3/20
- Bills fans remember ‘The Comeback’ on day before Houston playoff game
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App