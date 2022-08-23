SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Drying out tonight, but does that take us into the start of the Great New York State Fair? Details below…

OVERNIGHT:

high pressure builds in overnight and provides some clearing with areas of fog developing. It could be locally dense by the time you wake up Wednesday morning.

Lows drop to between 60 and 65 tonight.

WEDNESDAY (START OF THE GREAT NEW YORK STATE FAIR):

Thankfully, the humidity decreases somewhat for the midweek and so too will the rain chances, just in time for the start of the New York State Fair!

High pressure builds in from the west and provides CNY a much more pleasant midweek. We expect more sunshine to return Wednesday with just a small chance of an isolated pop-up shower east of Syracuse.

Highs Wednesday should reach the low to mid 80s. Yes, it looks like a good start for the 2022 Great New York State Fair!

END OF THE WEEK:

The last half of the week isn’t looking too bad either, but there could be a few spotty showers and storms returning Thursday afternoon, especially north of Syracuse, with a slightly better chance Friday as a weak cold front tries to slide in from the north. If the timing works out, though, Friday’s cold front slides to our south and high pressure builds in for the weekend.

Stay tuned for updates.