SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re not as hot as it was Wednesday, but the humidity is not quitting just yet.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Our overnight lows have stayed above 70° for the last 3 nights in a row! Tonight we finally catch a break with lows dropping back into the 60s. The humidity is lower too, so it’ll feel a touch better for sleeping. The sky is mainly clear too.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks essentially dry with more sun, a pretty good breeze, and highs up near 90 once again. If that happens, it would be the 4th day in a row.

There’s a very small chance of pop-up showers/storms Friday afternoon/evening, especially south of Syracuse. The rain would be welcomed as Syracuse is running more than an inch or rain below normal for the month and some parts of the Finger Lakes were upgraded to “Moderate Drought”

A few of the storms that do form on Friday afternoon have the potential to cause gusty, damaging winds.

WEEKEND:

Make plans now to find a pool, beach, splash pad, or air conditioned spot to keep cool. It’s a hot one with both days feature 90°+ temperatures for the majority of CNY. Saturday the chance for afternoon storms is pretty slim, but we’re watching for a better chance for some thunderstorms to develop later Sunday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned for details.