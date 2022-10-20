SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – We have all been patient with the weather this week, but the wait is almost over before things turn around. Details are below.

TONIGHT:

One last weakening trough of low pressure passes through tonight with a few more evening rain/snow showers possible north of Syracuse. For the rest of Central New York it is a mainly cloudy evening followed by a clearing sky towards Friday morning.

Winds settle during the night too, and with the clearing sky we think lows should have no problem dropping into the upper 20s to mid-30s leading to areas of frost once again by Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

Thankfully, this midweek chill does not stick around. We expect the coolest air to pull out starting Thursday night and the warm-up begins on Friday after a frosty start for many. With plenty of sunshine and a steady southwest breeze 60+ degrees is expected!

FRIDAY NIGHT:

There should be at least a little breeze Friday night under a mainly clear sky which helps keep temperatures up a bit compared to how low readings would drop without any breeze.

We think most will feel lows drop to within a few degrees of 40 which is normal for late October.

WEEKEND:

It turns even warmer heading into the weekend when we warm into the upper 60s to low 70s as Saturday under abundant sunshine and a south-southwesterly breeze once again!

The only thing we will be watching this weekend is an area of low pressure sliding up the coast that MAY at least send some clouds our way later Sunday into Monday and POSSIBLY a few showers Sunday night into the start of next week.

Temperatures may be a little cooler Sunday due to some clouds working in during the day but it remains unseasonably mild with highs expected to reach the mid to upper 60s at least.

Stay tuned for updates!

For more details on the warm up and why it’s going to happen click here.