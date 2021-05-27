Financial advice for the Class of 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — CPA Dave Young of the New York State Society of CPAs offered up his financial real-world lessons for 2021 graduates Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“How graduates approach financial planning in the first few years after college can set the tone for their financial habits down the road,” said Young. Here are his Top 5 Real-World Lessons:

Real-World Lesson #1: Plan to Save

Have a monthly budget and stick to it.

Account for student loan repayment.

Have an emergency fund of at least three to six months of monthly expenses.

Separate the needs and wants.

Real-World Lesson #2: Money Spent Is Money Lost

Start saving early in your 401(k) / 403(b) if possible also start funding a Roth IRA.

Oftentimes your employer will match your contributions.

Saving early and regularly is a key factor to financial security in your retirement years.

Real-World Lesson #3: Control Debt Before It Controls You

Don’t go into debt too quickly.

You don’t need an expensive brand new car – a good used car will do.

You need to make sure you pay off your credit card bill each month in full.

You don’t need to purchase a house immediately

Real-World Lesson #4: Become a Good Credit Risk

Make sure you pay all your bills on time and in full.

Monitor your credit reports.

Protect your personal identifiable information (PII)

Real-World Lesson #5: Face Facts – Insurance

Review your insurance – you may not fall under your parents’ policies once you graduate.

Make sure you have health insurance.

Consider a high deductible plan

Consider renters insurance for your personal assets.

Make sure your auto insurance is adequate.

Consider disability and life insurance.

The Bottom Line

Personal finance is a critical area for your mental and emotional well-being. As a student, IQ, grades, standardized test scores, and popularity ratings were the benchmarks against which your teachers and peers judged your success. Once you graduate, personal finance should become one of your dominant priorities.