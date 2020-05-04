Finding A Work From Home Balance with Dr. Tanya Pellettiere

Although working from home has it’s benefits, the pressures to perform well still remains. Being in the midst of a global pandemic, caring for the family, and homeschooling comes with it’s challenges. Family and child psychologist Dr. Tanya Pellettiere gives her advice on how to find the right balance.

With students not being able to go to school or be with friends, Dr. Pellettiere says it’s important to use positive language around them. “Trying to shift the language to more appreciation… focus on the positive and what’s actually going well in some families,” she adds.

For parents who are suddenly having to home school their children, Dr.Pellettiere say’s to cut yourself some slack.

“You’re not a certified teacher…as long as your keeping them thinking and keeping them working, sticking to the exact curriculum really isn’t that 100% important… make sure that we take a deep breath once in a while,” she adds.

To learn more about Dr. Pellettiere visit her on Facebook by searching TanyaPelletierePHD