Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Finding creative ways to celebrate Juneteenth

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the ways Central New Yorkers are celebrating Juneteenth is through creativity and art.

At the Everson Museum Plaza, a number of Juneteenth activities were available for families at a safe distance.

There were chalk drawings, sign-making and button and mask giveaways to help protesters march during the pandemic.

“It’s really encouraging because this is what democracy looks like and so, we’re able to support that effort with art,” said Qiana Williams, outreach coordinator with the Everson Museum of Art.

Continuing to push for social justice, the Everson also helped people register to vote in the November election.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected