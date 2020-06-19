Finding creative ways to celebrate Juneteenth

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the ways Central New Yorkers are celebrating Juneteenth is through creativity and art.
At the Everson Museum Plaza, a number of Juneteenth activities were available for families at a safe distance.
There were chalk drawings, sign-making and button and mask giveaways to help protesters march during the pandemic.
“It’s really encouraging because this is what democracy looks like and so, we’re able to support that effort with art,” said Qiana Williams, outreach coordinator with the Everson Museum of Art.
Continuing to push for social justice, the Everson also helped people register to vote in the November election.
