Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Finding Your Perfect Lipstick Shade

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Finding your perfect lipstick may seem like a daunting task but Riki Lebied, owner of Syracuse Makeup Artistry shares how easy it is! Lebied recommends to look on inside of your wrist and look at your veins.  If they appear to be greener in color you have a warm undertone, a yellow hue, while if they look bluer you have a cool undertone, pink hue. 

If you want to achieve plumper lips you can start by exfoliating you lips with a clean toothbrush to get the blood flowing.  You can also overline your lips with a neutral lip liner to make them appear larger.  Lebied says to always make your lips look hydrated and moisturized by using a lip conditioner or a clear, shiny gloss dabbed in the center of your lips. 

For more information or to contact Lebied visit SyracuseMakeupArtistry.com 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected