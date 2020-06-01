Finding Your Perfect Lipstick Shade

Finding your perfect lipstick may seem like a daunting task but Riki Lebied, owner of Syracuse Makeup Artistry shares how easy it is! Lebied recommends to look on inside of your wrist and look at your veins. If they appear to be greener in color you have a warm undertone, a yellow hue, while if they look bluer you have a cool undertone, pink hue.

If you want to achieve plumper lips you can start by exfoliating you lips with a clean toothbrush to get the blood flowing. You can also overline your lips with a neutral lip liner to make them appear larger. Lebied says to always make your lips look hydrated and moisturized by using a lip conditioner or a clear, shiny gloss dabbed in the center of your lips.

For more information or to contact Lebied visit SyracuseMakeupArtistry.com