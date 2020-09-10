Finger Lakes Beer Festival postponed until 2021

MUNICH, GERMANY – MAY 18: Guests enjoy the atmosphere of the Seehaus beer garden in the English Garden park on the first day beer gardens were allowed to reopen in Bavaria during the novel coronavirus crisis on May 18, 2020 in Munich, Germany. The reopening of beer gardens today is the latest in a long series of measures Germany has introduced to ease lockdown restrictions. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Finger Lakes Beer Festival has been postponed until 2021, according to Watkins Glen International.

The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020, and follows the Finger Lakes Wine Festival and Go Bowling at The Glen as the latest event canceled at the track due to COVID-19.