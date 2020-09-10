WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Finger Lakes Beer Festival has been postponed until 2021, according to Watkins Glen International.
The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020, and follows the Finger Lakes Wine Festival and Go Bowling at The Glen as the latest event canceled at the track due to COVID-19.
Ticketholders to the event will automatically receive a credit for the full amount of their purchase, plus an additional 20% of the total amount paid in their WGI account the week of August 17. The credit can be applied to a future event in 2020 or 2021 at a NASCAR-owned track or towards the purchase of tickets at Watkins Glen International for 2021. Ticket agents will be reaching out to ticketholders to help them with their accounts.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Playbook week 1 | Clemson eyes another national title run amid unprecedented season
- Where are they now?: Dom Madonna
- Family Healthcast: 9/10/2020
- The Conversation: Julia Goodwin
- Finger Lakes Beer Festival postponed until 2021
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App