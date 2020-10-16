Finger Lakes dairy farm receives national award

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From the Fairgrounds to the farm — Skaneateles’ Twin Birch Dairy is being recognized as a national award winner.

They were named the winner in the Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability category for overall environmental stewardship in the region.

Their virtual award ceremony was Monday, Oct. 12, which was also National Farmer’s Day.

Part of the award is grant money from American Dairy Association North East that will be used to get coolers to an elementary school in the Syracuse City School District.

It will also help them provide meals to students who are virtually learning.

E-Z Acres in Homer has also won this award.