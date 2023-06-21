Kayak trolling in the Finger Lakes of Upstate New York for lake trout

FINGERLAKES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Attention Central New York anglers, if you’re planning on fishing July 4 weekend, you might want to head to the Finger Lakes region for the best fish.

According to a new study from FisherBooker, the Finger Lakes came in second on FisherBooker’s eight best 4th of July fishing spots in the U.S.

The Finger Lakes rank so well as they are known to host a whole range of game fish.

“From trout and salmon to walleye, northern pike, yellow perch, and bass, the list of targets is long,” stated FisherBooker.

The best lakes in the Finger Lakes for fish were the following lakes:

Seneca Lake Traditionally offers the best trout

Cayuga Lake Known for the hottest bass action

Oneida Walleye heaven for anglers



For those anglers from Rochester or Syracuse who don’t want to travel as far to fish in some of the mentioned Finger Lakes, Geneva and Seneca Lakes are great options.

“If you want to stay closer to the lakes instead, consider Geneva. This picturesque city rests on Seneca Lake and bears the title of the “Lake Trout Capital of the World.” What better place to start your Fourth of July fishing adventure?” stated FisherBooker.

The full list of the top eight spots in the U.S. to go fishing July 4th weekend is mentioned below.

8 Best Fourth of July Fishing Destinations for 2023: