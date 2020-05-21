Interactive Maps

Finger Lakes SPCA looking into dog’s death

FLEMING, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Finger Lakes SPCA is asking for the public’s help in finding out who or what caused the death of a German Shepard-looking dog.

The dog was found in a ditch on Tuesday around Skillet Road between Route 34 and Dunning Avenue in the Town of Fleming.

The SPCA reports the dog had been there for “a while.”

The organization asks that anyone who has information about the owner of the dog or any other information about the case, call the SPCA’s cruelty hotline at (315) 707-8147.

You can leave information anonymously.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in this case.

