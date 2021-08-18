Finger Lakes SPCA offers free rabies vaccination clinic

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York in Auburn and the Cayuga County Health Department are teaming up to offer a free rabies vaccine clinic for cats, dogs, and ferrets.

This comes after the growing threat of rabies in the community, which is a danger to both people and animals, the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Animals must be at least 12 weeks old, and dogs must be leashed or muzzled if necessary. All cats and ferrets must be in carriers, and people can bring their pets to the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York on Saturday, August 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The SPCA is located at 41 York Street, Auburn NY.