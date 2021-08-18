Finger Lakes SPCA offers free rabies vaccination clinic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
rabies clinic poster

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York in Auburn and the Cayuga County Health Department are teaming up to offer a free rabies vaccine clinic for cats, dogs, and ferrets.

This comes after the growing threat of rabies in the community, which is a danger to both people and animals, the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Animals must be at least 12 weeks old, and dogs must be leashed or muzzled if necessary. All cats and ferrets must be in carriers, and people can bring their pets to the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York on Saturday, August 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The SPCA is located at 41 York Street, Auburn NY.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Fair Information Guide

NYS Fair logo with background RPS_1504231423988.jpg

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area