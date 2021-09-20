Finger Lakes SPCA to hold Howl-O-Ween Pet Walk in Skaneateles this October

AUBURN. N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY will bring back the Howl-O-Ween Pet Walk and Parade on Sunday, October 10 this year.

The annual event couldn’t take place in 2020 due to the pandemic, but now it’s coming back better than ever to raise funds for the animal shelter. The walk will span three miles in Skaneateles, and will end at the Austin Park Pavilion.

There will be multiple stops along the way for family members to collect candy, coupons, dog treats and more in their event-provided tote bags. There will also be cider, doughnuts, raffle baskets, and a fall selfie booth at Austin Park before the walk, as well as a Blessing of the Animals.

There is also a virtual option this year, and tote bags and magnets can be mailed or picked up at the shelter.

Walk registration is $25 for each person, and $6 for children 12 and under. Children 3-years-old and under are free. Team discounts are available. A group of six participants is $120 and team names are encouraged. Walkers can register by phone at 315-253-5841, in person at the shelter located at 41 York Street in Auburn; or online here.

The shelter is also looking for businesses to sponsor the event. To sponsor the event, contact the shelter directly at flspca_cny@yahoo.com or call them at 315-253-5841.