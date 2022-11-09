FINGER LAKES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Finger Lakes State Park has announced the 2022-2023 hunting schedule for the region’s state parks.

Note: All hunters must check with the park office to obtain a self-issue permit for any hunting and are responsible for referencing the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (D.E.C.) Hunting and Trapping Guide for the current dates and additional rules.

Allan H. Treman State Marine Park – No Hunting Allowed

Beechwood State Park – No Hunting Allowed

Black Diamond Trail – No Hunting Allowed

Bonavista State Golf Course – the following hunting is allowed:

Deer, Archery – Hunters must pre-register at the Sampson Park Office. They need to sign in/sign-out daily and record their harvest at Bonavista. Deer hunting will be by bow only and will be limited to one hunter per zone on a first-come, first-serve basis (5 zones available). Hunters must sign in and out daily at the maintenance barn and indicate their zone. Harvests must be recorded. No reservations can be made. Contact the Sampson State Park office for details.



Turkey – Fall turkey hunting is bow only.



Buttermilk Falls State Park – the following hunting is allowed:

Deer, Archery – Hunters must sign in each day at the park office or upper contact station. Hunting is allowed in designated sections as indicated on the park hunting map at the sign-in station. A separate special park permit is required for all hunters. Information on obtaining a permit is available at www.parks.ny.gov or posted outside of the park office.



Deer, Cross Bow – Hunters must sign in each day at the park office or upper contact station. Hunting is allowed in designated sections as indicated on the park hunting map at the sign-in station. A separate special park permit is required for all hunters. Information on obtaining a permit is available at www.parks.ny.gov or posted outside of the park office.



Canandaigua State Marine Park – No Hunting Allowed.

Catharine Valley Trail – No Hunting Allowed.

A one-mile section of the trail near the Village of Montour Falls will be closed for approximately four (4) weeks during regular gun season.

Cayuga Lake State Park (including Lewis’s Point) – the following hunting is allowed:

Duck – Hunting for the late season only. All hunters must be in boats at all times.



Canada Geese – Hunting for the late season only. All hunters must be in boats at all times.



Snow Geese – Hunting for the late season only. All hunters must be in boats at all times.



Brant – Hunting for the late season only. All hunters must be in boats at all times.



Chimney Bluffs State Park – the following hunting is allowed:

Deer, Archery – No hunting until after Columbus Day. A self-issue permit can be obtained at the park kiosk adjacent to the restrooms prior to Columbus Day.

Deer, Cross Bow – No hunting until after Columbus Day. A self-issue permit can be obtained at the park kiosk adjacent to the restrooms prior to Columbus Day.

Deer, Shotgun and Muzzleloading Rifle – No hunting until after Columbus Day. A self-issue permit can be obtained at the park kiosk adjacent to the restrooms prior to Columbus Day. Rifles are NOT allowed in or on any State Park property with the exception of muzzleloading rifles in designated areas during the designated season.

Duck, Early and/or Late Seasons – No hunting until after Columbus Day. A self-issue permit can be obtained at the park kiosk adjacent to the restrooms prior to Columbus Day.

Canada Geese – Open for the late season only. A self-issue permit can be obtained at the park kiosk adjacent to the restrooms prior to Columbus Day.

Snow Geese – No hunting until after Columbus Day. A self-issue permit can be obtained at the park kiosk adjacent to the restrooms prior to Columbus Day.

Brant – No hunting until after Columbus Day. A self-issue permit can be obtained at the park kiosk adjacent to the restrooms prior to Columbus Day.

Turkey – No hunting until after Columbus Day. A self-issue permit can be obtained at the park kiosk adjacent to the restrooms prior to Columbus Day.

Other Small Game – No hunting until after Columbus Day. A self-issue permit can be obtained at the park kiosk adjacent to the restrooms prior to Columbus Day.



Connecticut Hill – the following hunting is allowed:

Deer, Archery

Deer, Cross Bow

Deer, Shotgun and Muzzleloading Rifle – No gun hunting during the Columbus Day Youth Season.

Turkey

Other Small Game

Dean’s Cove State Marine Park – the following hunting is allowed:

Duck – Hunting for the late season only. All hunters must be in boats at all times.

Canada Geese – Hunting for the late season only. All hunters must be in boats at all times.

Snow Geese – Hunting for the late season only. All hunters must be in boats at all times.

Brant – Hunting for the late season only. All hunters must be in boats at all times.



Fair Haven Beach State Park – the following hunting is allowed:

Deer, Archery – A separate park hunting permit designating specific dates is required. Contact the park office for details. Permit reservations will be taken starting September 10, 2022, at 8:00 am.

Deer, Cross Bow – A separate park hunting permit designating specific dates is required. Contact the park office for details. Permit reservations will be taken starting September 10, 2022, at 8:00 am.

Duck – No hunting until after Columbus Day. Locations include Federal Pier and Sterling Creek. Hunter may possess an unloaded firearm for the purpose of accessing these locations. Discharge of firearms within the State Park is prohibited.

Canada Geese – No hunting until after Columbus Day. Locations include Federal Pier and Sterling Creek. Hunter may possess an unloaded firearm for the purpose of accessing these locations. Discharge of firearms within the State Park is prohibited.

Snow Geese – No hunting until after Columbus Day. Locations include Federal Pier and Sterling Creek. Hunter may possess an unloaded firearm for the purpose of accessing these locations. Discharge of firearms within the State Park is prohibited.

Brant – No hunting until after Columbus Day. Locations include Federal Pier and Sterling Creek. Hunter may possess an unloaded firearm for the purpose of accessing these locations. Discharge of firearms within the State Park is prohibited.



Fillmore Glen State Park – the following hunting is allowed:

Deer, Archery

Deer, Cross Bow

Deer, Muzzleloading – Muzzleloading is allowed during regular shotguns and special late seasons. No shotgun or rifle allowed. No muzzleloading during the Columbus Day Youth Season.



Ganondagan State Historic Site – the following hunting is allowed:

Deer, Archery – Archery hunting is allowed from dawn to 9:00 a.m. only. A separate hunting permit may be obtained from the Seneca Arts & Culture Center the afternoon of the day prior to hunting. No tree stands are permitted.



Harriet Hollister Spencer State Recreation Area – the following hunting is allowed:

Deer, Archery – Not open for the September 10 – 18, 2022 antlerless season. No hunting after the regular gun season concludes with any implements after December 11, 2022. No hunting in the Reynolds Gull area.

Deer, Cross Bow – Not open for the September 10 – 18, 2022 antlerless season. No hunting after the regular gun season concludes with any implements after December 11, 2022. No hunting in the Reynolds Gull area.

Deer, Shotgun, and Muzzleloading Rifle – Not open for the September 10 – 18, 2022 antlerless season. No hunting after the regular gun season concludes with any implements after December 11, 2022. No gun hunting during the Columbus Day Youth Season. No hunting is allowed during the late special season (reference DEC guidelines). No hunting in the Reynolds Gull area. Rifles are NOT allowed in or on any State Park property with the exception of muzzleloading rifles in designated areas during the designated season.



Honeoye Lake State Marine Boat Launch – No Hunting Allowed

Indian Hills State Golf Course – No Hunting Allowed

Jennings Pond – No Hunting Allowed

Juniper Pond – the following hunting is allowed:

Deer, Archery

Deer, Shotgun, and Muzzleloading Rifle – No gun hunting during the Columbus Day Youth Season. Rifles are NOT allowed in or on any State Park property with the exception of muzzleloading rifles in designated areas during the designated season.

Duck, Early, and/or Late Seasons

Canada Geese

Snow Geese

Brant

Turkey

Other Small Game

Keuka Lake State Park – the following hunting is allowed:

Deer, Archery

Deer, Cross Bow

Deer, Shotgun, and Muzzleloading Rifle – No gun hunting during the Columbus Day Youth Season. Shotgun is allowed in area B only. Contact the park office or the park website for a map and additional information. Rifles are NOT allowed in or on any State Park property except for muzzleloading rifles in designated areas during the designated season.

Duck, Late Season – Hunting is late season only. Hunters may hunt from shore but ONLY BETWEEN HIGH WATER MARK AND LAKE.

Canada Geese – Hunting is late season only. All hunters must be in boats.

Turkey – Spring turkey hunting on park property south of West Bluff Road (area B) only. Fall turkey hunting is bow and crossbow only.

Other Small Game – Small game hunting is allowed in area B only from October 1-31, 2021, and December 14, 2021 – February 28, 2022.



Lodi Point State Park – No Hunting Allowed

Long Point State Park – The following hunting is allowed with a special permit from the NYS DEC Check Station in King Ferry. The Check Station can be reached at 315-364-7777 from October 1 – January 15.

Deer, Archery – A special DEC permit for big and small game hunting is required from the check station at 315/364-7777. All portable tree stands must have the owner’s name, address, and phone number. Tree stands must be removed daily.

Deer, Cross Bow – A special DEC permit for big and small game hunting is required from the check station at 315/364-7777. All portable tree stands must have the owner’s name, address, and phone number. Tree stands must be removed daily.

Deer, Shotgun, and Muzzleloading Rifle – No gun hunting during the Columbus Day Youth Season. A special DEC permit for big and small game hunting is required from the check station at 315/364-7777. All portable tree stands must have the owner’s name, address, and phone number. Tree stands must be removed daily. Rifles are NOT allowed in or on any State Park property with the exception of muzzleloading rifles in designated areas during the designated season.

Duck, Early, and/or Late Seasons – A special DEC permit for big and small game hunting is required from the check station at 315/364-7777.

Canada Geese – A special DEC permit for big and small game hunting is required from the check station at 315/364-7777.

Snow Geese – A special DEC permit for big and small game hunting is required from the check station at 315/364-7777.

Brant – A special DEC permit for big and small game hunting is required from the check station at 315/364-7777 from October 1 – January 15.

Other Small Game – A special DEC permit for big and small game hunting is required from the check station at 315/364-7777.



Mark Twain State Park – the following hunting is allowed:

Deer, Archery – A separate park hunting permit is required for deer hunting.

Other Small Games – Small-game hunting is not allowed during any deer season.



Newtown Battlefield Reservation State Park – the following hunting is allowed:

Deer, Archery – Hunters must sign in and out each day at the park office or at the gate if closed at the entrance.

Deer, Cross Bow – Hunters must sign in and out each day at the park office or at the gate if closed at the entrance.



Pinnacle State Park – the following hunting is allowed:

Deer, Archery

Deer, Muzzleloading – Muzzleloading is allowed during regular shotguns and special late seasons. No shotgun or rifle allowed. No muzzleloading during the Columbus Day Youth Season.

Turkey

Other Small Game

Robert H. Treman State Park – the following hunting is allowed:

Deer, Archery – At the upper area of the park. Hunters must sign in each day at the park office or upper contact station. Hunting is allowed in designated sections as indicated on the park hunting map at the sign-in station. A separate special park permit is required for all hunters. Information on obtaining a permit is available at www.parks.ny.gov or posted outside of the park office.

Deer, Cross Bow – At the upper area of the park. Hunters must sign in each day at the park office or upper contact station. Hunting is allowed in designated sections as indicated on the park hunting map at the sign-in station. A separate special park permit is required for all hunters. Information on obtaining a permit is available at www.parks.ny.gov or posted outside of the park office.



Sampson State Park – the following hunting is allowed:

Deer, Archery – A separate special park permit is required for all hunting. Hunters must register at the park office prior to hunting, check out in person, and report their harvest. Contact the park office for details.

Deer, Shotgun, and Muzzleloading Rifle – No gun hunting during Columbus Day Youth Season A separate special park permit is required for all hunting. There is a five-day regular shotgun season hunt by lottery draw. Contact the park office for details. Blaze orange hat or vest is required. Rifles are NOT allowed in or on any State Park property with the exception of muzzleloading rifles in designated areas during the designated season.

Duck, Late Season – Hunting is late season only. A separate special park permit is required for all hunting. All hunters must sign in and out at the park office. All harvests must be recorded.

Turkey – A separate special park permit is required for all hunting. Spring turkey hunting is zone specific for guns and bows. Zone reservations begin on April 1, 2022. Contact the park office for details. Fall turkey hunting is bow only.

Other Small Game Hunting – A separate special park permit is required for all hunting. Small-game hunting is not allowed during any deer season.



Seneca Lake State Park – the following hunting is allowed:

Duck, Late Seasons – Hunting is late season only. All hunters must be in boats at all times.

Canada Geese – Hunting is late season only. All hunters must be in boats at all times.

Snow Geese – Hunting is late season only. All hunters must be in boats at all times.



Sonnenberg Gardens State Historic Site – No Hunting Allowed

Springbrook Greens State Golf Course – No Hunting Allowed

Stony Brook State Park – the following hunting is allowed:

Deer, Archery – Hunting is allowed on the east side of the gorge only. A separate hunting permit is required. Contact the park office for details or visit https://parks.ny.gov/parks/stonybrook/details.aspx to download a copy of the current hunting permit.

Deer, Cross Bow – A separate hunting permit is required. Contact the park office for details or visit https://parks.ny.gov/parks/stonybrook/details.aspx to download a copy of the current hunting permit.



Taughannock Falls State Park – the following hunting is allowed:

Deer, Archery – Hunters must sign in each day at the park office. Hunting is allowed in designated sections as indicated on the park hunting map at the sign-in station. A separate special park permit is required for all hunters.

Deer, Cross Bow – Hunters must sign in each day at the park office. Hunting is allowed in designated sections as indicated on the park hunting map at the sign-in station. A separate special park permit is required for all hunters.



Two Rivers State Park – the following hunting is allowed:

Deer, Archery – Hunters must sign in each day at the Romtek bathroom on Banzhoff Road.

Deer, Cross Bow – Hunters must sign in each day at the Romtek bathroom on Banzhoff Road.

Deer, Muzzleloading – Muzzleloading is allowed during regular shotgun and special late seasons. No shotgun or rifle allowed. Hunters must sign in each day at the Romtek bathroom on Banzhoff Road.



Watkins Glen State Park – the following hunting is allowed:

Deer, Archery – Bow hunting on the west side of the railroad is open during DEC-regulated archery seasons. The east side of the railroad opens November 1 through the end of the DEC-regulated seasons.

Deer, Cross Bow – Bow hunting on the west side of the railroad is open during DEC-regulated archery seasons. The east side of the railroad opens November 1 through the end of the DEC-regulated seasons.

Turkey – Spring turkey season only Hunting is allowed in the western portion of the park.



Other park rules and regulations that apply:

– All portable tree stands must have the owner’s name, address, and phone number. They must be removed at the end of the season unless otherwise noted above.

– Safety zones and restricted areas are posted to ensure the safety of other park patrons and regional personnel. Signs will be posted at all parks during hunting season to notify patrons of this activity.

– Handguns are not permitted in any State Park.

– No trapping is allowed at any of the State Parks in the Finger Lakes Region.

– A valid New York State hunting license with the proper hunting credentials must be carried with all hunters at all times.