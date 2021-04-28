Finger Lakes Wine Festival to be determined “in the next couple days”

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Michael Printup, President at Watkins Glen International, said he will decide “in the next couple of days” if the Finger Lakes Wine Festival will take place in July.

The Finger Lakes Wine Festival is tentatively scheduled for July 9-11. It is supposed to be the 25th anniversary of the event this summer.

According to Watkins Glen International, the Wine Fest was voted “Best Wine Festival” by readers of USA Today continues to be a fan favorite featuring 90+ New York State wineries, live music and entertainment and more.

After not being held last year, Printup is optimistic.

“It is something [where] we’ve been waiting for the data,” said Printup. “[Governor Cuomo] said he will open up that valve a little bit at a time and see what happens. We probably have to make a decision in the next couple days because there is a lot of planning that has to go on with that.”

Printup said if the festival cannot be done safely then they will follow the Governor’s recommendation.