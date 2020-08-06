Fire damages barn at Beak and Skiff apple orchard

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many fire departments rushed to the Beak and Skiff apple orchard on Thursday morning, due to a large barn fire.

The call came in just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

The main barn at the orchard’s campus was the one that caught fire, and it has been damaged.

There have been no reports of injuries or a cause of the fire.

