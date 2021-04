SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TTV) — Several fire crews are on the scene of a fire on the north side of Syracuse.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the Sunrise Convenience store on the corner of Butternut Street and Carbon Street.

Fire crews tell NewsChannel 9 the fire started in apartments above the store but luckily it was vacant at the time. The flames spread to all levels of the building.

Crews are still on the scene. NewsChannel 9 has a crew there and will update this story as we learn more.