SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Corcoran High School was evacuated Monday afternoon after a small fire was found inside the building.

The Syracuse Fire Department responded to the high school located at 919 Glenwood Ave., in Syracuse, for a possible fire in a second-floor bathroom.

According to SFD, smoke was reported coming from a bathroom on the second floor which activated the schools fire alarm system and forced students and staff to evacuate the building.

Once firefighters arrived, they performed a cause and origin investigation and found the source of the smoke was from a small fire in a trash can in the bathroom.

The fire was extinguished as firefighters were arriving on scene and the trash can was removed from the building. After extinguishing the fire, fire units investigated the second floor to check for fire spread.

After checking the building and finding nothing, staff and students were allowed to return to the building. No injuries were reported to anyone at the scene.

SFD has not yet identified a potential cause and the investigation is still ongoing.