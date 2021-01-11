Fire at motel leaves man in critical condition

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 55-year-old man is in the burn unit at Upstate University Hospital in critical condition following a fire in a Jefferson County motel room.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says the man, identified as Robert W. Murphy, was dragged from his burning room at the Relax Inn motel in the town of Watertown early Monday by four law enforcement officers.

The sheriff’s department says it was called to the motel around 12:45 a.m. for a report of a disturbance in room 112. Deputies briefly talked to someone through the door, but then the person stopped communicating.

With the help of the motel manager, deputies opened the door, and found the room filled with smoke. Deputy Christian Hughes went inside, and located Murphy unresponsive in the bathroom.

With help from State Troopers Joseph Fay and Sean Iles, and Deputy Nick Curtis the men were able to drag Murphy out of the room.

Sheriff’s deputies and state troopers evacuated the remaining tenants. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Deputy Hughes and Troopers Fay and Iles were taken to Samaritan Medical Center where they were treated and released for smoke inhalation. Deputy Curtis did not need medical treatment.

