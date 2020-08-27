Fire at Old Charlestown Factory Outlet Mall in Utica impacting air quality

Local News
UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Old Charlestown Factory Outlet Mall in Utica overnight is covering the lower east side of the city in smoke and ash this morning.

The multiple alarm fire call came in at 1:25 a.m. Pictures and video on social media show the building engulfed in flames.

Air quality has been impacted. Residents in the area are asked to keep all of their windows closed if possible and to stay indoors.

