TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Multiple fire crews from Onondaga County are battling a fire at the at the ABC Estates on Woodard Way off Henry Clay Boulevard in the Town of Clay.

The fire broke out just after 6:00 Sunday morning. Fire crews remain on the scene. We have not received any official word on injuries.

