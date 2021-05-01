Fire badly damages building on Syracuse’s northside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Saturday morning fire badly damaged a garage along the 900 block of North Alvord Street between Danforth and Court Streets.

Syracuse firefighters were called to the scene just after 9:00 a.m. Upon arrival, there was smoke and flames coming from a detached garage behind a home at 908 North Alvord Street.

It took firefighters nearly 30 minutes to put out the fire and they were able to prevent it from spreading to two nearby homes.

At one point, smoke and flames were so thick, firefighters were forced from the building and had to fight the fire from the outside.

The building was a large detached garage with a living space above it.

Fire investigators tell NewsChannel 9 there were no injuries and there was no one inside when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.