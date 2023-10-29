SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out at a home at the 200 block of County Route 29 in Scriba around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The couple who lives in the house were not home when the fire happened, but their dog did die in the fire, according to the Scriba Volunteer Fire Department.

Departments from New Haven, Mexico and Novelis, along with the New York State Police and County Fire Coordinators, responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Photos of the fire can be seen below:

Photos courtesy of Tammy Henderson