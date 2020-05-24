Fire breaks out at Liverpool church rectory on Sunday

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews responded to a fire in Liverpool at a church rectory on Sunday morning.

Liverpool Fire Department, Moyers Corners and Solvay Fire Department all responded to St. Joseph The Worker church around 9:30 a.m. Firefighters were seen spraying water out from in the basement.

Photo from viewer Amy Assante

Fans were set up to help ventilate the scene and no flames were seen by our NewsChannel 9 crew, just smoke in the air.

Fire investigators are on the scene.