Fire breaks out at Liverpool church rectory on Sunday

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews responded to a fire in Liverpool at a church rectory on Sunday morning.
Liverpool Fire Department, Moyers Corners and Solvay Fire Department all responded to St. Joseph The Worker church around 9:30 a.m. Firefighters were seen spraying water out from in the basement.
Fans were set up to help ventilate the scene and no flames were seen by our NewsChannel 9 crew, just smoke in the air.
Fire investigators are on the scene.
