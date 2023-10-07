SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters were called to a house fire at 704 Park Avenue near the intersection with North Geddes Street around 1:54 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters saw a two-story, wood-frame house with fire showing from the rear.

Crews then stretched hoses into the home. The home was known to be vacant, but firefighters had received reports of people being seen in the home when the fire broke out, and other crews searched for possible trapped victims.

The fire began to intensify after firefighters entered the home, and the roof was starting to show signs of possibly collapsing, SFD said. Crews then decided to fight the fire from outside of the home.

After fighting the blaze for roughly 70 minutes, firefighters were able to fully extinguish the fire. A section of the roof at the rear of the house and a chimney both partially collapsed. The home suffered severe fire and smoke damage.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire. No injuries occurred to fire personnel or civilians, according to SFD.

Overall, 38 fire personnel responded to the blaze.