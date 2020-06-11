Fire breaks out in Durhamville, multiple agencies respond

DURHAMVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out in Durhamville on Thursday afternoon, which required multiple agencies.
The call went out around 5:30 p.m. and multiple agencies responded to the scene.
The fire was located at 5339 Route 46. There is no word on whether or not there were any injuries.
