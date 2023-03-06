CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out on Main Street in Cortland Monday night impacting Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant and apartments located above the restaurant.

Cortland Fire Chief Wayne Friedman said the call came in just after 6 pm Monday night. The fire was contained to the building which now has significant and excessive damage including water damage and damage to the roof.

Two people living in the upstairs apartments were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

The Cortland Fire Department is working with the American Red Cross to aid the two people displaced from their homes. He added it will be a while before the restaurant will be able to reopen. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.