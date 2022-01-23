Fire breaks out in Syracuse apartment building

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews responded to a call of an apartment fire at 452 Oakwood Avenue earlier this Sunday at 2:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke issuing from the building. The fire department says they immediately searched for any trapped or endangered occupants while extinguishing the flames.

The structure fire is the second to happen today in Syracuse, both within 7 hours of each other.

Heavy fire and inclement weather conditions forced the incident commander to call for an extra engine company, resulting in nearly 40 firefighters working to extinguish the flames.

Crews put out the fire in 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported. The extent of the damage was contained to the apartment of origin, which was unoccupied at the time.

Syracuse FD says that they believe the occupants of the adjoining apartments will be able to return to their homes this afternoon.

Members of the Fire Investigation Bureau are currently working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.