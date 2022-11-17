WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Watertown Fire Department responded to a house fire that broke out in Watertown on Thursday, November 17.

The fire happened at 205 Stuart St. around 12:15 p.m. in a single-family residence according to Battalion Chief Andrew Denney.

The City of Watertown Fire Departments Engine 3 was on the scene first as they found significant fire involvement.

Crews brought the fire under control within minutes, however, extensive damage was already done.

All the residents have been accounted for and no injuries were reported.

The City of Watertown Fire Department was assisted by the Watertown Police, Fort Drum Fire Department, Guilfoyle Ambulance, National Grid and Watertown Code Enforcement.

The cause is currently under investigation.