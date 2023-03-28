WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out in a home in Watertown on Monday night, March 27.

Watertown City Fire units were sent to 134 Scio Street for a reported structure fire at 10:50 p.m. and arrived at the house in under two minutes.

Upon arrival, units found smoke coming from the rear of an occupied two-and-a-half-story wood-frame, single-family house.

Six responding companies including E-1, E-2, E-3, T-1, R-1 and Chief 3 worked together and went inside to help people from the building and began a search for any other victims.

While searching, companies found fire in the back of the house and quickly confined the fire to its starting point.

A defective hydrant in front of the burning building forced firefighters to use a second hydrant on Arsenal Street to put out the fire.

After a few hours, the fire was put out, and units left around 3:12 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28. No injuries were reported.

WFD was assisted by Fort Drum FD for a RIT Team, WPD, Guilfoyle Ambulance, National Grid , City Water Dept. and Code Enforcement.