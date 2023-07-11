SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A basement fire in a home this morning in Syracuse’s University Neighborhood has displaced three people.

At 9:57 a.m., Syracuse Firefighters from Station 10 were sent to 213 Miles Avenue.

Someone in the home pointed firefighters to the basement, where they found a fireball coming up the stairs.

“The regulator on the natural gas meter in the basement had failed due to damage from the fire, and leaking natural gas was ignited. A safety device on the regulator activated, preventing a much larger problem,” said Syracuse Fire Department.

Once they gained control of the gas leak, they were able to work on the flames.

Courtesy of Syracuse Fire Department.

SFD says they had to work around clutter in the home while trying to put out the fire. It took them 20 minutes to put it out.

Firefighters used fans to clear the remaining smoke and toxic products of combustion from the home, Syracuse Fire Department says.

There were not victims from this incident. However, one person was home at the time of the fire.

The basement sustained fire, smoke and water damage. The rest of the home had smoke, but damages were minimal upstairs beyond that.

The Red Cross was on the scene assisting them.