SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On November 15, at approximately 4:12 a.m., Syracuse firefighters were alerted by the 911 call center to a possible fire in the 400 block of Marcellus St.

According to the Syracuse Fire Department, firefighters from Station 5 (N. Geddes St.) arrived to find a one-story, wood-framed, single-family home with fire billowing out of a side window.

Firefighter’s made a quick entry into the home and began detaining the fire.

Firefighters searched for any victims; none were found.

The occupants of the home self-evacuated upon the firefighter’s arrival.

According to the SFD, the occupants were woken up by the crackling sound of the fire.

Two of the occupants were evaluated by AMR for smoke inhalation.

The SFD reported that the home did not have any smoke detectors.

Firefighters stayed on the scene to search for hidden fire and to clear smoke and toxic gases from the home.

Fire investigators determined the fire originated in a closet and the cause was electrical.

The SFD stresses the importance of smoke detectors and insists that Syracuse Fire will install free smoke detectors in your home if help is needed.

Click here to schedule an installation or call (315) 448-4777.