Fire crews battle house fire on South Geddes Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters responded to a house fire at 1307 South Geddes Street at 7:56 p.m. Monday evening.

The first units to arrived in just three minutes and observed thick smoke coming from several areas of the two-story building. Upon gaining entry, firefighters encountered “significant volume fire” on the first floor, according to the Syracuse Fire Department.

Firefighters began to extinguish these flames while searching for any trapped occupants.

It took 20 minutes for the fire to be under control and the house suffered significant damage, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. They also say no one was injured. The origin and cause of the fire have not been determined.

The Red Cross will be assisting the displaced families with shelter and other needs.

This was the 75th major structure fire in the city of Syracuse this year.