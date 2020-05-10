Fire crews battle industrial fire in Liverpool for several hours

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire crews were on the scene for several hours early Sunday morning battling an industrial fire in Liverpool.

Firefighters responded to the 300 block of Commerce Boulevard, between Vine Street and Morgan Road, at approximately 2:30 a.m.





Onondaga County dispatch told NewsChannel 9, crews were still at the scene four hours after the call was originally made.

This is a developing story, and NewsChannel 9 will update the story when more details become available.

