Fire crews battle Manlius house fire on Monday evening

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews rushed to a house fire in Manlius on Monday evening.

The call first went out around 5:30 p.m. for a bedroom fire along the 7200 block of Highbridge Road. That is the main road that leads in and out of the Town of Manlius.

Crews quickly got their hoses on the flames. The deputy chief for the Manlius Fire Department said the following:

“There was a lot of fire… It was coming out pretty good on the front and the side there where the addition is off to the side… It was blowing out the windows.”

No one was injured in the fire. The fire is still under investigation and there is no word on what caused it yet.