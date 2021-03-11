Fire crews, police help two people escape early morning fire in Baldwinsville

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville firefighters helped two people escape a house fire early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Cedarwood Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Two people were trapped inside the home when rescuers arrived. Police helped the pair escape out of a window as fire crews knocked the fire down.

Firefighters were able to gain control of the fire and knock it down within 15 minutes.

The residents were treated and released by the ambulance crew on scene.