SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 8:17 p.m. on Tuesday night, Syracuse Firefighters responded to an outdoor fire that broke out near the Snowdon Apartments. Crews checked the building which was emitting a large amount of smoke.

Firefighters are working to stop the spread of the fire. There has been no word of injuries or a cause of the fire. Check back here for updates as they become available.