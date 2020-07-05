Fire crews spend almost 5 hours battling large barn fire in Skaneateles

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A barn in Skaneateles caught fire Saturday night, and firefighters spent nearly five hours trying to extinguish the flames.

According to the Marcellus Fire Department, several fire crews responded to Benson Road at approximately 10:43 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a barn fire.

Once on the scene, fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze, but many metal roof panels had fallen down and were covering large piles of burning hay.

Courtesy: Marcellus Fire Department

Courtesy: Marcellus Fire Department

Many fire departments assisted in putting out the fire, which took almost five hours.

Thankfully, no animals were inside the barn at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The scene was eventually cleared at 3:40 a.m. and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.