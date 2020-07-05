SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A barn in Skaneateles caught fire Saturday night, and firefighters spent nearly five hours trying to extinguish the flames.
According to the Marcellus Fire Department, several fire crews responded to Benson Road at approximately 10:43 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a barn fire.
Once on the scene, fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze, but many metal roof panels had fallen down and were covering large piles of burning hay.
Many fire departments assisted in putting out the fire, which took almost five hours.
Thankfully, no animals were inside the barn at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The scene was eventually cleared at 3:40 a.m. and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Vestal man shoots wife, kills daughter on 4th of July, 11-year-old girl escapes unharmed
- Oswego set for firework display Sunday night, Utica Street bridge will be closed to vehicles
- WATCH: Partly cloudy and a bit more humid, but not too bad tonight
- Frederick Douglass statue removed at Rochester park
- Fire crews spend almost 5 hours battling large barn fire in Skaneateles
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App