Live Now
President Trump’s impeachment trial

Fire damages apartment at Parkside Commons

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire damaged a first-floor apartment at Parkside Commons on Monday. The call came in just before 3 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the kitchen of the apartment. Authorities on the scene say there were no serious injuries.

The Syracuse Fire Department says unattended cooking was the cause of the fire.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected