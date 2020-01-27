Fire damages apartment at Parkside Commons

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire damaged a first-floor apartment at Parkside Commons on Monday. The call came in just before 3 p.m.
When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the kitchen of the apartment. Authorities on the scene say there were no serious injuries.
The Syracuse Fire Department says unattended cooking was the cause of the fire.
