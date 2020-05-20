Interactive Maps

Fire damages apartment building in Baldwinsville

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out in a two-story apartment building in Baldwinsville Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:10 a fire broke out in a first-floor apartment located at 53 East Genesee Street.

The fire quickly spread to the second floor.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

