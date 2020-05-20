Fire damages apartment building in Baldwinsville

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out in a two-story apartment building in Baldwinsville Wednesday afternoon.
At 12:10 a fire broke out in a first-floor apartment located at 53 East Genesee Street.
The fire quickly spread to the second floor.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
