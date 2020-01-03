Fire damages Cazenovia home

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — No one hurt after a house fire in Cazenovia Thursday evening.
Madison County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the call first went out right around 5:45 p.m. along the 2000- block of U.S. Route 20.
When crews arrived on the scene, they reported flames visible from the home, and they were extinguished quickly.
There is no word on what may have sparked the fire.
